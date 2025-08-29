ASNS Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by Litchfield Hills Research

Get Actelis Networks alerts:

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actelis Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 25th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Actelis Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Actelis Networks’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Actelis Networks had a negative net margin of 115.31% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%.

Shares of ASNS stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Actelis Networks has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actelis Networks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Actelis Networks worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

