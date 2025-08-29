Atb Cap Markets Raises Earnings Estimates for Lycos Energy

Get Lycos Energy alerts:

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lycos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LCX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lycos Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Lycos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares cut shares of Lycos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Lycos Energy from C$2.80 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.25.

LCX stock opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. Lycos Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.19 and a 52 week high of C$3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$67.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

