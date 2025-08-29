Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus lowered Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $171.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $224.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

