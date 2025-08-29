B. Riley Weighs in on Tecnoglass’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Seth now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Tecnoglass’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.