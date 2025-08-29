Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.06. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,914,294 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.25 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $608.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 409.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 661,413 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 39.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 108,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,652,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,177,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

