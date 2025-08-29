Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $168.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank Of Montreal traded as high as $120.30 and last traded at $119.03, with a volume of 1323130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.39.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Institutional Trading of Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,194,000 after purchasing an additional 228,983 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 62.13%.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

