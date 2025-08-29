Barclays Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $115.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Okta Trading Down 0.5%

OKTA opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $1,470,612.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,263,000 after buying an additional 935,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Okta by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,901,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,966,000 after buying an additional 407,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Okta by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,455,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after buying an additional 755,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,488,000 after buying an additional 314,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Okta by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

