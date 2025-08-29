Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of PVH opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94. PVH has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $113.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,881 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after purchasing an additional 807,301 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,373,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

