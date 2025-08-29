Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 109.66%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Midwestern Financial LLC IA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Cypress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tribridge Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

