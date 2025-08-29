BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

BILL Stock Up 18.5%

NYSE:BILL opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. BILL has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BILL by 134.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BILL by 85.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in BILL by 73.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 2,189.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

