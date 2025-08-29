BILL (NYSE:BILL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. BILL has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BILL by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its position in BILL by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in BILL by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

