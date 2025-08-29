Bioheart (OTCMKTS:USRM) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Head to Head Analysis

Bioheart (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Free Report) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioheart and Vericel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioheart $80,000.00 N/A -$2.86 million N/A N/A Vericel $237.22 million 7.63 $10.36 million $0.12 299.08

Analyst Ratings

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Bioheart.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bioheart and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioheart 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vericel has a consensus target price of $60.40, indicating a potential upside of 68.29%. Given Vericel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vericel is more favorable than Bioheart.

Risk & Volatility

Bioheart has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioheart and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioheart N/A N/A N/A Vericel 2.85% 2.47% 1.69%

Summary

Vericel beats Bioheart on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioheart

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. Its pipeline products include MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, it provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well as operates a cell therapy clinic to provide cellular treatments for patients afflicted with neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic, and degenerative diseases. The company also offers various courses for physicians and other health care professionals. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

