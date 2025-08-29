BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTAI opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.