Black Hills Corporation $BKH Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,999 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 59.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 238.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.9%

BKH opened at $59.75 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

