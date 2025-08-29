BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$49.85 and last traded at C$49.65, with a volume of 5822947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.35.

Get BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.36.

About BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight diversified Canadian bank index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.