BNS FY2025 EPS Estimate Increased by National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

