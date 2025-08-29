Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) versus Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Financial Survey

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -65.33% -32.12% -9.31% Omega Healthcare Investors 42.23% 9.78% 4.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 5 4 0 2.44

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 165.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $505.52 million 1.45 -$195.91 million ($1.88) -2.25 Omega Healthcare Investors $1.05 billion 11.84 $406.33 million $1.62 26.05

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

