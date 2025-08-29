Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Trading Up 2.2%

BFH opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. This trade represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

