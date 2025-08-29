Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,088 shares of company stock valued at $39,281,601 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,031,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,653,086,000 after buying an additional 298,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,642,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,006,000 after buying an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,031,000 after buying an additional 136,386 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,751,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,610,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,825,000 after buying an additional 314,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE BR opened at $257.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $206.95 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.99 and a 200-day moving average of $241.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

