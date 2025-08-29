Brokers Issue Forecasts for FANG Q3 Earnings

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Sunday, August 24th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.78 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $17.22 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.39.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

