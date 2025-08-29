Brokers Offer Predictions for Figma’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:FIG)

Get Figma alerts:

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Figma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 25th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Figma’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Figma Stock Performance

NYSE FIG opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Figma has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion and a PE ratio of 96.36.

Insider Transactions at Figma

In other news, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of Figma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $86,869,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,559,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,159,285.44. The trade was a 63.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 2,668,654 shares of Figma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $84,115,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,639,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,606,874.24. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

