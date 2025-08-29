Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 price target on the stock.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,908.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bunzl

Bunzl Stock Performance

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,490 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,210 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,314.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,592.58.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 77.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunzl will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bunzl

In other news, insider Richard Howes bought 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,219 per share, with a total value of £99,211.49. Also, insider Jacky Simmonds acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,328 per share, with a total value of £51,216. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,132 shares of company stock valued at $34,939,160. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.