Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 253,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $115.40 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $3.46 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $13.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

