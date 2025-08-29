California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) versus TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Head to Head Review

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and California First Leasing”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $531.04 million 2.80 $114.87 million $3.40 13.43 California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

This is a summary of current recommendations for TriCo Bancshares and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 3 0 2.60 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 0.00

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Volatility & Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.2% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 21.11% 8.99% 1.14% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats California First Leasing on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; credit and debit cards; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. Further, it provides checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts; equipment financing; certificate of deposit account registry service; certificated of deposit; and IntraFi cash service. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

