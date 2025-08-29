Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $475.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.98.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $442.00 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $517.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

