Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.4269 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,852,024,000 after buying an additional 3,003,542 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,939,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,505,303,000 after buying an additional 2,051,714 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,354,219,000 after buying an additional 9,915,345 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,464,000 after buying an additional 4,805,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,581,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,267,000 after buying an additional 316,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.