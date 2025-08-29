Canopy Growth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 38,890 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately171% compared to the average volume of 14,332 call options.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 155.76%. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canopy Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

In other Canopy Growth news, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $29,456.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 368,488 shares in the company, valued at $641,169.12. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 27,225 shares of company stock valued at $47,915 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

