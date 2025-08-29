Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $45,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Carrier Global stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.22. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

