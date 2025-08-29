Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR $CEPU Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEPU. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Central Puerto stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 21.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CEPU

About Central Puerto

(Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.