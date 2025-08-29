Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £1,685.92 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 per share, for a total transaction of £1,685.92.

On Friday, July 25th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,035 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 per share, for a total transaction of £1,687.05.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,016 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 per share, for a total transaction of £1,686.56.

On Friday, May 30th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,222 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 per share, for a total transaction of £1,918.54.

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 161.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 112.99 and a 12-month high of GBX 169.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.60.

Centrica ( LON:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 177 to GBX 179 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 175 to GBX 200 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.50.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

