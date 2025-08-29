Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 33,731 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. $DIN

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 356,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $334,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Dine Brands Global to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.32). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $230.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 4,523 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,237.93. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 2,340 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,143. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.