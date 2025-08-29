Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,152 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $40,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

