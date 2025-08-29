Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB Position Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $43,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Banking System to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ COLB opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

