Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 346 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Revvity by 15.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Revvity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,515,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,403 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $89.33 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

