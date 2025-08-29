Compound Planning Inc. Acquires New Shares in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,922,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

HRB opened at $50.07 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

