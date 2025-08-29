Compound Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $50.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

