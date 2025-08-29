Compound Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

