Compound Planning Inc. Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after purchasing an additional 999,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,975,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,206,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $214.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.46 and a 12 month high of $216.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

