Compound Planning Inc. Invests $221,000 in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $3,765,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 146,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,101,515.28. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $151,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,603.90. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,087 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $271.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.80 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.47.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

