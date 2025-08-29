Compound Planning Inc. Invests $225,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 41.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $172.38 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Melius Research raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.85.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,223. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

