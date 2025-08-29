Compound Planning Inc. Invests $226,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,237,000. CF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 120,315 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 867,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 86,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 78,082 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of BSTZ opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

