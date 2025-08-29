Compound Planning Inc. Invests $230,000 in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ameren by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 1.2%

Ameren stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.