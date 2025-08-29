Compound Planning Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Compound Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 844,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1,404.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.