Compound Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Summit Midstream Partners, LP $SMC

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $393.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 26.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $140.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

