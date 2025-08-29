Compound Planning Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,198,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after buying an additional 578,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,193,000 after acquiring an additional 155,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,501,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 362,888 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,453,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 641,762 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BSCW stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0846 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

