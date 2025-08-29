Compound Planning Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,002,000 after purchasing an additional 754,796 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.