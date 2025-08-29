Compound Planning Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,113 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $72,063,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,590,000 after acquiring an additional 632,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $31,811,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

