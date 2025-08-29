Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 2,594 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.7%

VIPS opened at $16.74 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

