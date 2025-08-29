Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 358 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $850,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,136.50. This represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.94 per share, with a total value of $84,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,848.38. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hovde Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

