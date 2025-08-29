Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 62,208 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,009 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10,645.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 329,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 247,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 171,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 115,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 9.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

